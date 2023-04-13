Songkran festival to generate 18.5 billion baht, says tourism agency

Over 3.8 million Thais and about 305,000 foreign tourists are expected to travel in the country during the long holiday break, TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said on Thursday.

Full-scale celebrations of the Thai New Year have returned after three years of Covid-19, which saw Songkran events and parties cancelled or heavily restricted.

The TAT estimates the Thai tourism market has recovered to 60% of the pre-Covid level in 2019. Tourists are now returning to the country in large numbers, particularly from Southeast and East Asian countries.

Billed as the world’s largest water fight, this year’s Songkran festival in Thailand has drawn large numbers of tourists from India, Taiwan, Japan, China, South Korea, France and Russia. Border checkpoints with neighbouring Malaysia and Laos are also recording a surge in arrivals for the long holiday.