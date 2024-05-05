Motorcyclist badly hurt after falling into Bangkok underpass drain

A Facebook page called “Current Situations and Accidents” reported that the accident happened at 5.50am on Mahai Sawang Road in Bangkok’s Thonburi district.

The Facebook page said the motorcyclist suffered serious wounds on his arms and legs, and his left arm also broke and was twisted.

He was taken to Taksin Hospital in Khlong San district after the accident.

The Facebook page and several news websites tried to link the latest accident to a case that happened on May 3 when a 59-year-old man was killed after falling down a manhole on a road island of Lat Phrao Road.