Motorcyclist badly hurt after falling into Bangkok underpass drain

A Facebook page called “Current Situations and Accidents” reported that the accident happened at 5.50am on Mahai Sawang Road in Bangkok’s Thonburi district.
The Facebook page said the motorcyclist suffered serious wounds on his arms and legs, and his left arm also broke and was twisted.
He was taken to Taksin Hospital in Khlong San district after the accident.
The Facebook page and several news websites tried to link the latest accident to a case that happened on May 3 when a 59-year-old man was killed after falling down a manhole on a road island of Lat Phrao Road.
That incident took place near the mouth of Lat Phrao Soi 49 in Bangkok’s Wang Thonglang district. The victim was crossing the road when he fell into the hole, which was covered only by an old wooden hatch.
After the second case, the Facebook page and some news websites screamed headlines like “it happened again”.
But in the second incident, the spot where the accident happened was seen as properly covered by thick concrete lids. There was even a concrete edge to prevent vehicles from moving out of the road lane on to the emergency pavement.
The motorcyclist was apparently riding on the emergency pavement against the traffic flow and the weight of the motorbike and its rider apparently caused the lid to collapse, dooming them to fall into the roadside drain.