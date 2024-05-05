Summer of 2024 has claimed 38 lives in Thailand due to heatstroke

Dr Atthapol Kaewsamrit, deputy director-general of the Health Department, said that many parts of Thailand were experiencing extreme hot weather since February 22, resulting in 38 deaths caused by heatstroke.

Atthapol said most heatstroke deaths happened in the Northeast, followed by the central and eastern regions and most of the deaths happened to labourers working outdoors, the elderly, people with co-morbidities and regular heavy drinkers.

Atthapol said the heatwave would continue to hit 12 provinces of Yala, Phuket, Krabi, Trat, Chon Buri, Pattani, Surat Thani, Phang Nga, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Samut Prakan and Bangkok until Monday.