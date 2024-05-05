10-year-old rice fit for human consumption, Phumtham to prove on Monday

Responding to criticisms that he was trying to whitewash former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra’s rice-pledging scheme, Phumtham said he would lead a group of reporters to the two rice warehouses in Surin on Monday when he would prove the rice quality by eating it in front of reporters.

Phumtham appeared to be responding to remarks by Thai Phakdee Party leader Warong Dejwikrom, who said that the deputy PM was trying to whitewash the rice-pledging scheme for Yingluck by affirming the rice stored for over 10 years at the two warehouses was still edible.

In March, Phumtham inspected the Poolphol Trading Co warehouse in Surin’s Muang district and Kittichai warehouse in Prasat district from where he took samples of rice to cook and eat in front of reporters.