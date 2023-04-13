BMA and National Museum bring Buddha to the people for Songkran
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is inviting people to pay respect to the "Phra Phuttha Sihing" Buddha figure at Lan Khon Muang grounds opposite Bangkok City Hall during Songkran.
The Buddha figure was temporarily transferred from the National Museum to the location on Wednesday with Bangkok deputy governor Tavida Kamolvej presiding over the event.
"This event aims to enable people to pay respect to the Buddha figure for their prosperity during the Songkran festival," the BMA said.
People can pay respect to Phra Phuttha Sihing at Lan Khon Muang grounds until 3pm on Friday.
Visitors can also receive holy water on Thursday and Friday as 599 bottles of holy water will be delivered five times each day: 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm, and 5pm.