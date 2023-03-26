The smallest gesture has big payoff in climate change battle: Chadchart

He was speaking at the “Imagine for Earth – and Life – Friendly Energy” event at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre. The event wraps up on Sunday at 9.30pm.

Chadchart said global warming was an issue close to Thai people’s hearts because the country is now experiencing double the volume of rain. Also, he said, Bangkok is among the 10 cities in the world most affected by global warming.

“Hence, we need to work together to reduce emissions in Bangkok with small gestures like turning off air conditioners or using public transport instead of driving,” he said.

He added that Bangkok saved 78 megawatts of energy and cut down CO2 emissions by 20 tonnes last year when residents turned off lights and unused appliances for an hour from 8.30 to 9.30pm to mark Earth Hour.

Many cities across the world turn dark for an hour on March 25 every year as a symbolic gesture in the fight against global warming.

He added that Bangkokians need to work hard in reducing emissions, adding that the capital emits up to 40 million tonnes of CO2 annually.

“All residents should become aware of net-zero goals and emissions,” Chadchart said, adding that reducing emissions could result in new business opportunities and generate revenue for the country.