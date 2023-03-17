Bangkok adding ‘Tourist assistance’ in English to online complaints platform

The new feature will soon be added to the existing sections of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s online channel to link public complaints with the relevant authorities.

BMA’s deputy permanent secretary Chaloemphol Chotinuchit unveiled the plan at a meeting of the city’s committee for tourist assistance and safety, held on Thursday at the City Hall in Phra Nakhon.

Unlike other sections which are in Thai, the Tourist Assistance section will be in Thai and English, allowing foreign tourists to report issues or contact officials, said Chaloemphol.

He added that the new section is currently running in a pilot phase, with testers posting problems or requesting assistance while the BMA’s tourist assistance centre checks details and forwards each complaint to the district office responsible. Once the issue is handled, the platform will alert the poster immediately.

If the issue is not under BMA jurisdiction, the centre will contact the responsible agency and report its response to the poster. It will continue to coordinate between tourists and agencies until the issue is resolved, Chaloemphol said.

Alternatively, tourists in Bangkok can seek assistance from city officials at the Bangkok Tourist Assistance Centre on Phra Athit Road in Phra Nakhon district, or at tourist assistance booths in 19 locations throughout the city.