BMA gets ready to help EC organise elections in Bangkok
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has instructed city officials to help the Election Commission (EC) hold elections in the capital and to maintain neutrality as well as prevent vote-buying and frauds.
Supoj Lachamsilp, director of the Administration and Registration Department of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), said Chadchart had instructed the officials to ensure that the members of various committees formed to supervise voting at polling stations were qualified.
Supoj said the members of the committees must be neutral. Chadchart wanted the BMA to carry out awareness campaigns so that the voter turnout in Bangkok would be high.
Chadchart has told BMA officials at all levels to strictly maintain their neutrality and be careful when taking part in any public event that may benefit or harm any political party or election candidates.
Supoj said the BMA has already prepared venues and all the necessary tools to help the EC hold elections at 6,342 polling stations around the capital.
He said the indoor stadium at the Bangkok Youth Centre would be the venue for candidates to register their candidacy for contesting House seats in 33 constituencies.
The Irawat Building at the Din Daeng City Hall will be used for registering of party-list candidates and prime ministerial candidates.
The main City Hall at the Giant Swing and 50 Bangkok district offices would be used for posting the election boundaries as designed by the EC. The BMA would also provide spots for political parties to put up their election campaign signs, Supoj added.