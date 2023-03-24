BMA gets ready to help EC organise elections in Bangkok

Supoj Lachamsilp, director of the Administration and Registration Department of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), said Chadchart had instructed the officials to ensure that the members of various committees formed to supervise voting at polling stations were qualified.

Supoj said the members of the committees must be neutral. Chadchart wanted the BMA to carry out awareness campaigns so that the voter turnout in Bangkok would be high.

Chadchart has told BMA officials at all levels to strictly maintain their neutrality and be careful when taking part in any public event that may benefit or harm any political party or election candidates.