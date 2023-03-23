Upbeat Democrats divide into 3 ‘armies’ for strategic election campaign

“It’s not true that we don’t have a chance. The Democrat Party still has a chance to lead the next coalition,” he said.

Jurin will lead one army, the party’s secretary general will another, and three former party leaders will lead the third so that the Democrats can make the most of the campaign, Jurin said.

Former party leaders Chuan Leekpai, Banyat Bantadtan, and Abhisit Vejjajiva will join campaign rallies, while deputy leaders will lead campaigns in their respective regions, Jurin said, adding that the location and timing for each rally will be decided by the party’s election director.

Jurin said it was not necessary for him to join the rallies led by the three former party leaders.