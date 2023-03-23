Upbeat Democrats divide into 3 ‘armies’ for strategic election campaign
Despite polls that show the Democrats flailing, party leader Jurin Laksanawisit remains optimistic, telling reporters on Thursday that the party will divide its members into three “armies” to fan out across the country for rallies ahead of the May 14 vote.
“It’s not true that we don’t have a chance. The Democrat Party still has a chance to lead the next coalition,” he said.
Jurin will lead one army, the party’s secretary general will another, and three former party leaders will lead the third so that the Democrats can make the most of the campaign, Jurin said.
Former party leaders Chuan Leekpai, Banyat Bantadtan, and Abhisit Vejjajiva will join campaign rallies, while deputy leaders will lead campaigns in their respective regions, Jurin said, adding that the location and timing for each rally will be decided by the party’s election director.
Jurin said it was not necessary for him to join the rallies led by the three former party leaders.
“We have set a clear strategy to spread out to fight in this battle. This tactic will be very efficient. Former leaders will campaign where they feel comfortable,” he explained.
Dividing members into three armies will allow the party to campaign in more provinces in a limited period of time, Jurin said.
“We have less than two months left so we will have to make it,” he said. The Democrats have not made a pre-election deal with any party to join a coalition government because its members are focused on winning seats, he said.
When asked to comment on the Democrats poor performance in opinion surveys, Jurin replied: “No worry. Some polls are good and others are bad … We’re confident in what we are doing because in the end it will depend on how the people will make their decision.”
He expressed confidence that the Democrats would capture more House seats than the 53 they won in the 2019 election.
“We are confident that during the past four years, we were walking up the path, not walking down. But we may not rise very fast like a rocket. We are climbing like a plane taking off. Sometimes, we flew through clouds and it was difficult. But after we got through the clouds, everything became okay,” he said.
The Democrats will contest all 500 House seats and will elect its candidates in a few days, Jurin said.