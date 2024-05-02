A highway collapse in China kills 36 people

The Meizhou city government said that 23 vehicles had been found after a 17.9-meter (58.7-foot) long section of the highway gave way about 2 a.m. on Wednesday. Thirty other people had injuries, none of them life-threatening, a government statement said.

A fire department official told Chinese media that the search effort was complicated by steady rain, gravel and soil coming down at the site, posing some risk to the workers.

The report said that rescue teams divided the area into 10 grids and searched with dogs and life-detecting devices. Excavators and cranes were also brought in to help.

The collapse left a barren scar down a steep slope in an otherwise verdant green forested area. Witnesses told local media they heard a loud noise and saw a wide hole open up behind them after driving past the section just before it collapsed.