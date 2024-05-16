Bokeo dig unearths largest Buddha statue to date

Nine other Buddha images were dug up on Wednesday. One was 30 centimetres tall and 25 centimetres wide, another was 27 centimetres tall and 18 centimetres wide, and a third measured 36x30 centimetres.

The rest were measured at 15x10cm, 36x24cm, 15x17cm, 28x11cm, 23x15cm, and 30x22cm.

No precise facts about the age and origin of the images are known, but it is believed they are remnants of temples and stupas that were part of the town of Souvanna Khomkham which occupied the site several hundred years ago.