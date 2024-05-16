Senior Golf, Zen Golf team up to elevate Thai Senior Tour internationally

Suthin Darunyotin, President of the Thai Senior Professional Golf Association The tournament organizer, Thai Senior Tour, signed a contract of mutual understanding with Zen Golf Factory for a period of 3 years (2024-2027), appointing Aizen Nakamura as Tour President. Taking care of the marketing department, hoping to develop the Thai Senior Tour to the international level. Golf members joining the tour also joined in congratulating them at the clubhouse at Athitaya Golf & Resort, Nakhon Nayok Province, on May 15, 2024.
This time, Thai Senior Tour wants to expand its marketing growth. To promote the tour to an international level After the great success of the "Sunward Senior Championship/Zen Cup 2024" competition in early March, which is holding hands with Japan To bring top pros from the Japan Senior Tour into the competition.
Suthin said, “I am still committed to developing the Thai Senior Tour to reach an international level, creating matches for members with high standards. This time we have collaborated with Zen Golf Factory, which does golf academy business and many other things. It is well-known among Japanese female golfers. ensuring that this is another important step in the development of the tour. continue to be greater"
Nakamura, executive of Zen Golf Factory, said, “I feel honoured. and is fully ready to perform this duty. It is seen that the Thai Senior Tour is open to members of all nationalities who are interested. Therefore, it is a good trend for golfers from both Japan and from abroad to join in the competition together in a very fun and friendly manner. Therefore, it is a good marketing opportunity for finding good sponsors in the future.”
The Thai Senior Tour 2024 is holding the second tournament of 2024 15-17 May, the Aditya Senior Championship 2024, competing for a total prize money of 1 million baht at the Aditya Golf & Resort, Nakhon Nayok Province, which has 162 golfers from 10 nations including Thailand, Pakistan, South Korea, Japan, Sweden, England, India, Brunei, United States and Myanmar accepted their participation. This champion received a total prize money of 120,000 baht.