Senior Golf, Zen Golf team up to elevate Thai Senior Tour internationally

Suthin Darunyotin, President of the Thai Senior Professional Golf Association The tournament organizer, Thai Senior Tour, signed a contract of mutual understanding with Zen Golf Factory for a period of 3 years (2024-2027), appointing Aizen Nakamura as Tour President. Taking care of the marketing department, hoping to develop the Thai Senior Tour to the international level. Golf members joining the tour also joined in congratulating them at the clubhouse at Athitaya Golf & Resort, Nakhon Nayok Province, on May 15, 2024.

This time, Thai Senior Tour wants to expand its marketing growth. To promote the tour to an international level After the great success of the "Sunward Senior Championship/Zen Cup 2024" competition in early March, which is holding hands with Japan To bring top pros from the Japan Senior Tour into the competition.