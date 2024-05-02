Reaching out to the public would violate election law, EC warns Senate candidates

Sawang was responding to criticisms that the regulations of the EC did not require Senate candidates to report to the people, who were the real owners of power in a democracy.

One of the critics of the EC’s senatorial election rules was Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the former leader of the now defunct Future Forward Party.

Sawang explained on Thursday that the EC was not the one to make the rules, and that they were based on the charter and election law.

Sawang said the EC realised the importance of the people and acknowledged that although the people could not directly elect senators, the people had the right to monitor, check and observe the senatorial candidates and the elections after the candidacy registration period ends.