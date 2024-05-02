Strong stench engulfs locals in wake of Ayutthaya chemical fire

A fire broke out on Wednesday evening and continued till the following morning at a warehouse storing 4,000 tonnes of chemicals.

Smoke and stench from the premises in Ayutthaya’s Phachi district affected several communities and households nearby and in the neighbouring Nakhon Luang district.

About 50 families were evacuated, while local residents reported hearing explosions from the burning warehouse.

Firefighters were forced to make holes in the building’s wall to spray water into the interior and later reported the discovery of an unknown acidic substance on the warehouse’s floor.

Ayutthaya governor Niwat Rungsakhon said on Thursday that there is a concern for the firefighters’ safety as several chemicals were stored at the warehouse and some are highly erosive.



