Samut Prakan immigration officer transferred amid graft allegations

Pol Lt Col Pitsinee Watanajuenroj was transferred from the post of inspector at Samut Prakan immigration office on orders signed by Immigration Division 3 commander Pol Maj Natthakorn Praphayon on Tuesday.

Pitsinee was seconded to the division’s head office “immediately” pending an investigation of the allegations.

Natthakorn’s order cited Amarin TV and social media reports of allegations that Pitsinee had invested in an illegal gambling business with a police general’s wife. She was also accused of taking bribes from immigration staff looking for promotions.