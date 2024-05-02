Samut Prakan immigration officer transferred amid graft allegations

THURSDAY, MAY 02, 2024

A high-ranking female Immigration police officer has been transferred to an inactive post following allegations she had amassed unusual wealth and got involved in an illegal gambling operation.

Pol Lt Col Pitsinee Watanajuenroj was transferred from the post of inspector at Samut Prakan immigration office on orders signed by Immigration Division 3 commander Pol Maj Natthakorn Praphayon on Tuesday.

Pitsinee was seconded to the division’s head office “immediately” pending an investigation of the allegations.

Natthakorn’s order cited Amarin TV and social media reports of allegations that Pitsinee had invested in an illegal gambling business with a police general’s wife. She was also accused of taking bribes from immigration staff looking for promotions.

The initial allegations against Pitsinee were made by high-profile lawyer Sittha Biabungkerd.

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Naiton
Privacy Policy