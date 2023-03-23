Chart Thai Pattana aims to win at least 17 MP seats in upcoming election
The governing coalition’s Chart Thai Pattana Party aims to win at least 17 MP seats in the May 14 general election, 12 from constituencies and five from the party-list system, party leader Varawut Silpa-archa said on Thursday.
The party will focus on the election following the House dissolution on Monday and the Election Commission’s decision to schedule the next national vote on May 14, said Varawut, who is minister of natural resources and environment.
“We are prepared to campaign in all areas where we field our candidates. The goal is to win in at least 12 constituencies,” he said.
Chart Thai Pattana aims to win at least five MP seats out of the 100 seats up for grabs in the party-list system, he said.
Chart Thai Pattana won 12 MP seats in the previous election of March 2019.
Party members would decide whether to endorse him at their prime ministerial candidate at their general meeting on March 31, Varawut said. The party’s executive committee will later decide the order of its party-list candidates and whether the prime ministerial candidate should be No 1 on the list.
Varawut said that he separated his ministerial work from political affairs in order to avoid violating election laws. He also suggested the party’s MPs do the same. For example, they should avoid wearing party shirts or talking about politics during work-related provincial visits.
“When they join social functions and have to address people on stage, they should be careful about what they say so that their words will not be interpreted as seeking voter support,” he said.