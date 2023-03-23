Chart Thai Pattana aims to win at least 17 MP seats in upcoming election

The party will focus on the election following the House dissolution on Monday and the Election Commission’s decision to schedule the next national vote on May 14, said Varawut, who is minister of natural resources and environment.

“We are prepared to campaign in all areas where we field our candidates. The goal is to win in at least 12 constituencies,” he said.

Chart Thai Pattana aims to win at least five MP seats out of the 100 seats up for grabs in the party-list system, he said.

Chart Thai Pattana won 12 MP seats in the previous election of March 2019.