Samui maid claims French woman found shot dead left her THB50m

Catherine Delacot, 59, was found dead on a bed beside a swimming pool of her villa in Koh Samui on Monday.

Her maid Natthawalai, from Sakhon Nakhon province, showed police a Line message she claimed her madame sent to her, saying she was leaving for her assets worth 50 million.

Natthawalai, or “Tim”, told police that the Line message stated that her late boss gave her the villa and the two rai (0.32 hectare) plot beside it, a luxury car, some jewellery in the safe box and some cash in the bank account to her.