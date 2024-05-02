ONESIAM SuperApp empowers members with exclusive privileges and seamless shopping experience via innovative ‘Coin Ecosystem’

Today, the ONESIAM SuperApp offers services and privileges that set a new standard of excellence, reaffirming the commitment to continuously enhance the customer experience. This is further bolstered by points transfer program that connects the system with other applications using APIs (Application Programming Interfaces). Members can now transfer points from leading partners across various industries, including banking, retail, and airlines, converting them into ONESIAM Coin. These coins can be used for spending, dining, shopping, and at affiliated shopping centers, perfectly complementing the shopping destination experience and meeting the needs of customers.

In the airline sector, it is the first time that Cathay Pacific in Thailand collaborates with ONESIAM, enabling members of ONESIAM and Cathay to transfer and exchange ONESIAM Coins and Asia Miles seamlessly, regardless of time or location. This partnership facilitates members in receiving immediate benefits from affiliated shopping centers, as well as travel and lifestyle benefits from Cathay Pacific. Building on the partnership launched between Siam Piwat Group and Cathay in August 2023, the privilege has now been expanded to include members residing outside Thailand (except members residing in the UK and Europe). This expansion covers countries such as China (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan), Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. Members can now easily exchange points between these countries, enhancing their ability to enjoy more rewards every day and every time they fly.

In the points transfer program and special privileges offered to both ONESIAM and Cathay members, ONESIAM members can exchange 300 ONESIAM Coins for 100 Asia Miles. Conversely, Cathay members can exchange 2,500 Asia Miles for 350 ONESIAM Coins.

It's a very special offer! From April 1 to May 31, 2024, ONESIAM members and Cathay members can transfer and exchange points to receive round-trip economy class tickets from Bangkok to North America, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Cathay Pacific Airways offers 2 seats for this promotion. Simply transfer your Asia Miles points to ONESIAM Coins, starting from 2,500 ONESIAM Coins and up, to avail yourself of this offer. Be among the top 7 individuals to receive exclusive rewards! The 1st rank will receive 152,000 Asia Miles, equivalent to a round-trip economy class ticket from Bangkok to North America for 2 seats. The 2nd to 7th ranks will receive 40,000 Asia Miles each, which is equivalent to a round-trip economy class ticket from Bangkok to Singapore or Hong Kong for 2 seats. Additionally, ONESIAM members who apply for Cathay membership for the first time will receive an extra 500 Asia Miles.

Mr. Dominic Perret, Cathay Regional General Manager for Southeast Asia, said: “We are very excited to extend this initiative to our members outside of Thailand. As a premium travel lifestyle brand, we are constantly on the lookout for opportunities to enhance our offerings and add value to the lives of our Cathay members. This partnership will give them the convenience and flexibility of two-way points conversion that offers the best of both worlds – whether it is exclusive benefits tailored to them while in Bangkok, or Cathay’s array of curated products and experiences which our members may access wherever they are in the world.”

Additionally, there are numerous special privileges for customers. Between August 1, 2023, and July 31, 2024, new members of the ONESIAM SuperApp who apply through any of the Cathay channels are eligible to receive various benefits. For example, they will get a 500-baht discount to use when purchasing products and services through the ONESIAM SuperApp with a minimum spend of 1,000 baht. They will also receive 200 ONESIAM Coins when spending a minimum of 1,000 baht at participating stores within one day, as well as free parking for one time for up to 8 hours at ICONSIAM. Furthermore, there are monthly special privileges for purchasing products and services through the ONESIAM SuperApp or participating stores. These rights are limited to the first 10,000 customers who are new members of the ONESIAM SuperApp and apply through any of the Cathay channels.

To invigorate the tourism atmosphere and drive the Thai economy with quality tourists from Cathay Pacific, foreign visitors arriving in Thailand on Cathay Pacific flights will be entitled to "special tourist privileges." Passengers who are members of the airline will receive special privileges upon presenting their card or membership number, boarding pass, and passport. By applying for a Tourist Card or Shopper Club membership, they can enjoy discounts of up to 30% at participating stores. Additionally, they will receive a SIAM GIFT CARD worth 300 baht*, as well as complimentary souvenirs and special services, including lounge access and free Wi-Fi. Moreover, receive a free SIAM GIFT CARD valued at 1,000 baht when spending a minimum of 20,000 baht. Foreign tourists traveling on first and business-class flights will receive special privileges and additional superior services at Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM, and Siam Premium Outlet Bangkok. These offers are valid until July 31, 2024. Terms and conditions apply.

ONESIAM SuperApp is poised to advance the innovation of digital applications, creating services that offer maximum benefits to customers. The platform believes it will play a crucial role in supporting various business organizations to boundlessly access and enhance the shopping experience of the future.