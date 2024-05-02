MP suspects arson behind fires at industrial warehouses in two provinces

MP Akaradej Wongpitakroj, who chairs the House of Representatives’ industrial affairs committee, called on the prime minister, the governors of the two provinces, and relevant agencies namely the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, the Public Health Ministry, and the Royal Thai Police to ensure that relevant laws were enforced.

“I suspect that the fires could have been an attempt to avoid following the law,” said Akaradej, an MP from the coalition’s United Thai Nation Party representing Ratchaburi province.

The politician, speaking at a press conference at Parliament building, also called on relevant authorities to examine all warehouses where industrial waste and chemicals were stored. “If the fires were actually caused by arson, possible copycat acts could be prevented,” he added.

Akaradej said that the law provides for no severe punishment against disposal of industrial waste and chemicals, which was the reason why people involved were not afraid.He said his committee had submitted an amendment to the Industrial Factory Act to add an imprisonment penalty of five years for violators and increase the fine from 200,000 baht at present to 1 million baht.

Akaradej called the press conference after his House committee meeting with representatives from relevant agencies invited to explain about the fire at a warehouse storing chemical waste in Rayong’s Ban Khai district on April 22. He said that more than 600 residents of nearby communities were found to suffer from breathing problems due to air pollution caused by the blaze.

