MP suspects arson behind fires at industrial warehouses in two provinces

MP Akaradej Wongpitakroj, who chairs the House of Representatives’ industrial affairs committee, called on the prime minister, the governors of the two provinces, and relevant agencies namely the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, the Public Health Ministry, and the Royal Thai Police to ensure that relevant laws were enforced.
“I suspect that the fires could have been an attempt to avoid following the law,” said Akaradej, an MP from the coalition’s United Thai Nation Party representing Ratchaburi province.
The politician, speaking at a press conference at Parliament building, also called on relevant authorities to examine all warehouses where industrial waste and chemicals were stored. “If the fires were actually caused by arson, possible copycat acts could be prevented,” he added.
Akaradej said that the law provides for no severe punishment against disposal of industrial waste and chemicals, which was the reason why people involved were not afraid.He said his committee had submitted an amendment to the Industrial Factory Act to add an imprisonment penalty of five years for violators and increase the fine from 200,000 baht at present to 1 million baht.
Akaradej called the press conference after his House committee meeting with representatives from relevant agencies invited to explain about the fire at a warehouse storing chemical waste in Rayong’s Ban Khai district on April 22. He said that more than 600 residents of nearby communities were found to suffer from breathing problems due to air pollution caused by the blaze.
The coalition MP said he suspected some connection between the Rayong fire last month and the blaze at a chemicals warehouse in Ayutthaya’s Phachi district on Wednesday.
He said that his panel had inspected the Phachi factory early this year following complaints that large amounts of dangerous chemicals were stored improperly there. The director-general of the Department of Industrial Works later ordered the closure of the factory, Akaradej added.
According to him, a fire had broken out at the factory and arson was suspected. “I just learned that another fire occurred on May 1,” he said.
Akaradej also said that his committee had invited relevant state agencies to meet with its members to discuss whether there was any connection between the recent fires at industrial warehouses.
“We will see if any legal action can be taken against those responsible, otherwise there could be a danger of copycat actions. What happened was not something usual,” he said.