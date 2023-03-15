Bangkok students get to vote for school lunch menus under new city scheme

“Choose Your Nutritious School Meals” kicked off at Surao Siro School (Rat Samakkhi) in Saphan Sung district under the watchful eye of Deputy Bangkok governor Sanon Wangsrangboon.

The campaign, initiated by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) in partnership with supplier of school meal ingredients Be Genius, lets students, parents and teachers vote for the breakfast and lunch menus served in schools.

Sanon said Surao Siro School was selected as the pilot institution for the campaign, to provide the model for other schools in the metropolitan area.

“Choose Your Nutritious School Meals” offers a variety of delicious, healthy meals to choose from, the BMA said. All menus comply with Thai School Lunch for BMA standard for nutrition and quantity according to age group.

The list also comes complete with a table of nutrients and calorie count for each dish so parents can keep track of their children’s food intake.