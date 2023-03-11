Bangkok schools pilot ‘music gamification’ to teach kids to play instruments

The technique is being piloted under the BMA’s Open Education campaign at five city schools – Wat Muang School in Bang Khae district, Wat Udom Rangsee School (Nong Khaem), Wat Ratchanadda School (Phra Nakhon), Wat Bang Pho Omawat School (Bang Sue), and Khlong Makhamthet School (Prawet).

Deputy Bangkok governor Sanon Wangsrangboon visited Wat Muang School to check on the progress of the music learning programme on Thursday. He said the city is studying ways to adapt the Notero method for use in all 431 elementary schools under the BMA.

“Every school in Bangkok already has musical instruments, but almost 200 schools are lacking music teachers,” said the deputy governor.

“Notero’s method can help fill the gap using existing resources.”

Sanon added that from observing the classroom on Thursday he sensed students’ enthusiasm to attend the music class, despite some of them not knowing how to play an instrument yet.

“Thanks to the use of modern technology, music learning can be easier and fun,” he said.