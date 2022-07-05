Thai kindergartners elect school president in early democracy lesson



A total of 840 kindergarten students voted in the election and were given four candidates to choose from. Each of the four Year 3 classrooms nominated one candidate along with their campaign team. The candidates then got the chance to give a speech during the morning and at break time.

All of the candidates promised to give their fellow students access to the playground every day, but candidate No 4 also vowed to make the school toilets smell nice.

The voting procedure was the same as an official Thai election, with students signing and receiving their ballot, before entering the polling booth to vote for their favourite candidate and then putting the ballot in the box.

Principal Jessada na Pattalung said the school conducts several such non-academic activities to boost students’ awareness and life skills.