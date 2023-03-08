Thai school uniforms trending in China again thanks to pop star
Thai high school uniforms are back in fashion among female tourists since a Chinese pop star posted photos on Instagram of her wearing one in Bangkok, the owner of a shop selling them said.
Thai school uniforms were a popular fashion choice in China before the pandemic, but during lockdown they lost their appeal, said Yenjit Atsawaprichawong, owner of school uniform shop Sriphan in Banglamphu district.
An Instagram post by Chinese pop star Ju Jingyi rekindled their appeal, Yenjit said, referring to Ju’s flashback post last month.
The post shows photos of her wearing a Thai school uniform embroidered with “Ju Jingyi 991” in Thai taken at several sites in Bangkok.
Ju is an actress and singer who rose to fame as a member of the girl group SNH48 before launching her solo career.
Yenjit said that since Ju’s flashback post, her shop has seen tourists from China return to purchase Thai high school uniforms. So far, she said, their return has not had a great impact on her store’s income.
The majority of her customers remain Thai, she said. Still, she's expecting more Chinese customers.
“I am happy our school uniforms are popular in China ... more tourists will buy and wear them,” she said.
