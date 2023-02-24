Upswing in bookings from China to Thailand

Sankar Narayan, SiteMinder Managing Director and CEO said, “Pent-up demand has brought about the rapid acceleration of international travel globally in the last 12 months, with China now becoming a noteworthy addition to that mix. As confidence continues to build and travel patterns normalise locally, we are seeing that it is the accommodation providers viewing technology as a vital component to their success who are the readiest to attract, host and delight a widening range of guests, now including travellers from China.”

Over the recent Lunar New Year holiday, leading global travel service provider Trip.com Group saw mainland China’s outbound flight and hotel bookings increase by over 400%, year-on-year. Southeast Asia stood out as the top destination for Chinese travellers over the holiday, with Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Chiang Mai, Manila, and Bali the destinations receiving the most bookings, according to Trip.com Group’s data. Hotel bookings to Bangkok grew roughly 30-fold, year-on-year, with the average hotel booking price increasing by 70%.