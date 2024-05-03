Digital Economy Ministry wages war on ‘mule’ bank accounts

Since the anti-online scam centre known as AOC 1441 was set up in November, more than 300,000 mule accounts have been taken down, DE minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said during the ministry’s meeting on Thursday.

This was made possible by close collaboration with the Bank of Thailand, the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Prasert said that tougher measures will be imposed no later than June 1 to prevent wrongdoers from setting up accounts for fraudulent purposes.

He explained his ministry would ensure each account opened would not be used illegally, by mandating that all banks comply with the “Customer Due Diligence (CDD)” approach.

“This doesn’t mean that a person can have only one account but he or she must be able to explain their need [to open an account to a bank] whether it is for business or another purpose,” AMLO’s Deputy Secretary-General, Pol Maj Gen Eakkarak Limsungga, explained.