ExecuJet responds to rising private flights with new KL facility

Despite concerns over greenhouse gas emissions linked to aviation, top executives argue the necessity of private jets, while the Malaysian transport minister hopes there is an influx of investment in the aviation business.

ExecuJet, headquartered at Lanseria International Airport in South Africa, is an international business aviation company with facilities in 14 locations.

It opened its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Kuala Lumpur’s Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport or Subang Airport on Thursday after spending 15 years testing the market.

Spanning an impressive 13,000-plus square metres, this state-of-the-art facility can accommodate 15 jets and is expected to cater to high-flying executives not just in Malaysia, but also in neighbouring countries like Thailand.

Positioning Malaysia as an aviation hub in the region, Transport Minister Anthony Loke underscored his role in bringing ExecuJet MRO services to the country.

“We hope for more aviation investments to Malaysia, especially at Subang Airport … We have an ambitious plan to turn this entire area into a hub for business jets, not just MRO services. As for sustainability concerns, I’m sure these facilities have taken this into consideration,” Loke said.

Ivan Lim, ExecuJet’s regional vice president, explained that Asia-Pacific was the fastest-growing market for business jets, and the third largest after North America and Europe.