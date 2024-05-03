Cooking up a storm: parolees show off their culinary skills

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong presided over the opening ceremony at Song Khlong Floating Market in Bangkok’s Taling Chan district, deputy government spokesperson Kenika Oonjit said.

During the event, hundreds of parolees under the department showcased their main dishes and desserts and demonstrated their cooking skills and knowledge that can be adapted to working in the food industry or being self-employed as street food vendors.

Kenika said the campaign provides necessary skills training for parolees who are interested in a career in the culinary field. Those who complete the training receive a certificate to assist them when applying for work.

Organised by public and private organisations including the Chef Association, Bangkok Polytechnic College, and Suan Dusit University, the street food competitions are held at district and provincial levels to select the best chefs of meat dishes and desserts to compete at the national level, with the final scheduled for July, said Kenika.