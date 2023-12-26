How AI is revolutionising daily life in Thailand, from street food to farming
Incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into daily life in Thailand can transform and enhance everyday experiences. In this first episode of a series, we explore how AI can be applied to different aspects of life, from smart home automation to traffic management and personalised street food selection.
We also look into the potential of AI to bring convenience, efficiency and a higher quality of life, while also considering the cultural and social impacts specific to Thai society.
1. AI in Street Food
Imagine your favourite local vendor using AI to determine the most popular dishes, ensuring you never miss out on the best bites. That’s the flavourful side of AI in Thailand!
AI can even recommend dishes based on your profile, your past favourites or the environment that fits your mood at the time.
Want to eat healthy? No problem. You can count the calories and nutritional facts of a dish you’re about to eat by just pointing your camera at it.
2. Cooking based on what is in your fridge
AI can suggest recipes based on what is available in your fridge. It may even be able to tell when an item may have expired or advise you against using it, even if there isn’t a printed expiry date. Imagine if your fridge could determine when something is out of stock and get it restocked?
3. Tailor-made boyfriend/girlfriend
Feeling lonely or just need someone to talk to? You no longer need to wait for a dream partner, because you can get AI to create one with all the characteristics you desire, be it charming, polite, funny or something else.
Do you want your partner to sound like Lisa Blackpink? AI can have a chatbot that sounds like the K-pop sensation waiting to greet you when you get home from work.
4. Be your own content producer
AI can help you with tasks like scripting, enhancing your avatar’s experience, animating videos from still photos and even translating content into multiple languages. With these tools, you can effortlessly upload your creations on TikTok quickly, regardless of your abilities or skills with computer graphics.
5. Wellness wisdom
In Thailand, AI adopts a personalised approach to wellness, creating fitness routines and dietary advice tailored to individual preferences. Utilising your health records and profile, AI can recommend a healthy routine, suggest necessary food supplements, identify potential allergies, and personalise the most effective medicines for your specific needs.
6. Thai AI tales and culture
AI can create a youth-friendly narrator and teacher who can make traditional subjects like culture as engaging as having the comedian Note Udom talk about it. It can be made cool and youthful, using lingo that resonates with the new generation.
For example, AI can describe the traditional masked dance “Khon” as a fun activity, similar to a squatting exercise or explain meditation in youth-friendly terms. Here’s an example: “Hey, want to learn how to meditate? Cool, let's get started! It's way simpler than you think: 1. Find Your Chill Spot 2. Get Comfy 3. Plug Out of Tech 4. Breathe and Focus 5. Chill with Your Thoughts Remember, meditation is like levelling up in a game. The more you practice, the better you get at zoning out and finding your Zen. So, keep at it, and you'll be a meditation master in no time!”
7. AI as farmer's ally
AI can be used to analyse local soil conditions and weather patterns, offering farmers insights for optimal crop yields. This modern twist on ancient farming practices leads to a tech-savvy harvest. Drones can examine terrain and vegetation areas, helping with crop prediction. AI also contributes to precise farming practices, encompassing targeted use of pesticides, fertilisers, and watering schedules.
8. AI in Thai Festivals
Making events fun and interactive has become easier with AI. It helps create cool content and presentations that can wow your audiences quickly. AI can also summarise and create briefs for talks, as well as assist in real-time responses to audience questions, enhancing the overall event experience.
9. Smart Thai Transportation
Navigate Bangkok's busy streets easily thanks to AI-driven traffic management. AI optimises public transport schedules and predicts traffic jams, thus transforming daily commutes into a smoother, more efficient experience. Through initiatives like Alibaba’s smart city, AI can manage bus schedules and capacity, as well as regulate traffic flow.
It can also adjust to weather and time of day to predict the state of traffic, benefiting both passengers and drivers.
As Thailand embraces AI across various sectors, ranging from bustling city streets to tranquil farmlands, the nation is witnessing a remarkable transformation. AI is not just enhancing efficiency and productivity; it's reshaping lifestyles and industries, making everyday tasks more manageable and future-focused. This technological leap forward is a testament to Thailand's commitment to innovation, foretelling a future where AI is an integral part of daily life, driving progress and prosperity in the heart of Thailand.
Author: Nattida Sanguansin, Managing Director and Co-founder of BUZZEBEES Co., Ltd.
Co-author: Pamornpol Jinachitra, CEO and Board of Director Member of AI GEN, Co., Ltd.