How AI is revolutionising daily life in Thailand, from street food to farming

We also look into the potential of AI to bring convenience, efficiency and a higher quality of life, while also considering the cultural and social impacts specific to Thai society.



1. AI in Street Food

Imagine your favourite local vendor using AI to determine the most popular dishes, ensuring you never miss out on the best bites. That’s the flavourful side of AI in Thailand!

AI can even recommend dishes based on your profile, your past favourites or the environment that fits your mood at the time.

Want to eat healthy? No problem. You can count the calories and nutritional facts of a dish you’re about to eat by just pointing your camera at it.



2. Cooking based on what is in your fridge

AI can suggest recipes based on what is available in your fridge. It may even be able to tell when an item may have expired or advise you against using it, even if there isn’t a printed expiry date. Imagine if your fridge could determine when something is out of stock and get it restocked?



3. Tailor-made boyfriend/girlfriend

Feeling lonely or just need someone to talk to? You no longer need to wait for a dream partner, because you can get AI to create one with all the characteristics you desire, be it charming, polite, funny or something else.

Do you want your partner to sound like Lisa Blackpink? AI can have a chatbot that sounds like the K-pop sensation waiting to greet you when you get home from work.