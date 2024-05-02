3 Bangkok expressways will be toll-free on May 4, 10, 22

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) announced on Thursday that no tolls will be collected for the use of Chalerm Mahanakhon, Si Rat, and Udon Ratthaya expressways on May 4 (Coronation Day), Royal Ploughing Ceremony (May 10), and Visakha Bucha Day (May 22).

The toll exemption is in line with a Transport Ministry policy and the government, as stated in the concession agreement between EXAT, Bangkok Expressway and Metro Co Ltd, and Northern Bangkok Expressway Co Ltd, according to the EXAT.

Toll exemption is not allowed on Labour Day (May 1) and on substitution day for Coronation Day (May 6) because they are not listed as official public holidays as per a Prime Minister’s Office announcement.

Motorists may seek assistance or advice regarding expressways by calling the 24-hour EXAT hotline 1543.

