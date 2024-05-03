At least 2,000 people arrested in pro-Palestinian protests on US campuses

In the pre-dawn hours, helmeted police swarmed a tent city set up at the University of California in Los Angeles, using flash bangs and riot gear to push through lines of protesters who linked arms in a futile attempt to halt their advance.

Hundreds were arrested at UCLA and other schools.

"I'm a student here," one UCLA protester told cameras as he was led away, his hands bound. "Please don't fail us. Don't fail us."

Hours later, the student, who would only give his first name as Ryan, was back on campus and vowed he would not stop fighting.

"We will be back," said Ryan, who was cited for unlawful assembly. "We will be disrupting. We will be demanding divestment."

Students have rallied or set up tents at dozens of universities in recent days to protest Israel's war on Gaza. Demonstrators have called on President Joe Biden, who has supported Israel's right to defend itself, to do more to stop the bloodshed in Gaza and demanded schools divest from companies that support Israel's government.

Many of the schools, including Columbia University in New York City, have called in police to quell the protests.