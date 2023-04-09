BMA adorns Bangkok with bright lights in time for Songkran

The installation of longer-lasting LED lights on Bangkok streets is almost 90% ready and should be completed in time for Songkran, Visanu said.

The first phase of the project will see the installation of 25,000 LED bulbs, 5,000 of which will be used on 13 main roads, namely Silom, Ploenchit, Yaowaraj, Chokchai, Soi Mahadthai, Ekamai, Rama IV (Hua Lampong to Lumpini section and Soi Attha Kawi to Sukhumvit), Suttisarn Winitchai, Rachaprarob, Thetsaban Songkhro, Sennanikom and Rajdamri.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said it has surveyed 6,594 areas in the city and has learned that 238 bulbs on Sathorn Road, 118 on Silom Road, 141 on Ratchadapisek Road and three on Wireless Road require replacing.



