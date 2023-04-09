BMA adorns Bangkok with bright lights in time for Songkran
Bangkok’s Silom and Sathorn roads will be brightened up with extra LED lighting as the capital prepares for an influx of tourists during Songkran next week.
Street lights will also be replaced or undergo repairs along other roads, including Ekamai, Chakrapetch, Mahachai Lan Khon Muang, Khao San, Thonglor, the RCA entertainment strip, Rama IV, Charoenkrung, Sukhumvit and Petchaburi to name a few.
Bangkok deputy governor Visanu Subsomphon said this was in line with governor Chadchart Sittipunt’s orders to ensure the capital is well-lit.
The installation of longer-lasting LED lights on Bangkok streets is almost 90% ready and should be completed in time for Songkran, Visanu said.
The first phase of the project will see the installation of 25,000 LED bulbs, 5,000 of which will be used on 13 main roads, namely Silom, Ploenchit, Yaowaraj, Chokchai, Soi Mahadthai, Ekamai, Rama IV (Hua Lampong to Lumpini section and Soi Attha Kawi to Sukhumvit), Suttisarn Winitchai, Rachaprarob, Thetsaban Songkhro, Sennanikom and Rajdamri.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said it has surveyed 6,594 areas in the city and has learned that 238 bulbs on Sathorn Road, 118 on Silom Road, 141 on Ratchadapisek Road and three on Wireless Road require replacing.
The three main causes for the defective lighting are the bulbs have stopped working, the fuse has blown out or electric cables have been stolen.
City residents can call the 1555 hotline or use the Traffy Fondue application to report blackouts or other problems.