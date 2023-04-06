Safety alert as Bangkok braces for first Songkran water battles after Covid
Bangkok on Wednesday issued strict safety measures for the first Songkran festival after Covid, including alcohol bans at certain venues in the capital.
"Organisers have also been instructed to keep Songkran events in line with Thai traditions," said Bangkok deputy permanent secretary Suksan Kittisupakorn.
Sale of alcoholic drinks will be banned at temples, public health facilities, filling stations, public parks, train stations and piers during the festival, which lasts from April 13-15.
Elsewhere, the normal restrictions will apply, with alcohol sold from 11am to 2pm and 5pm to midnight.
He warned people to stick by the rules, especially when it came to driving.
Alcohol coupled with road congestion is blamed for the rise in traffic accidents and deaths over the so-called seven dangerous days of Songkran.
"City Hall aims to reduce the number of deaths due to road accidents from 13 to six people during Songkran this year," he said, adding it would be best if nobody dies during the festival.
He also asked people to limit their use of face-daubing powder and high-pressure water guns.
Traditional water-fight venues such as Khao San Road are expected to see fierce battles next week as Covid restrictions are lifted for the first time in three years.