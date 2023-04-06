Safety alert as Bangkok braces for first Songkran water battles after Covid

"Organisers have also been instructed to keep Songkran events in line with Thai traditions," said Bangkok deputy permanent secretary Suksan Kittisupakorn.

Sale of alcoholic drinks will be banned at temples, public health facilities, filling stations, public parks, train stations and piers during the festival, which lasts from April 13-15.

Elsewhere, the normal restrictions will apply, with alcohol sold from 11am to 2pm and 5pm to midnight.