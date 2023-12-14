Thais not showing much interest in generative AI tech

The platform determined interest in different generative AI technologies using top tools in each category: text, voice, audio, and images.

The conclusion was based on their global monthly search volumes, and the results were scaled by population (per 100,000 people) and Google’s search engine market share in each respective market.

The data shows that people in the Philippines are the keenest on AI technology, with 5,288 searches per 100,000 population, followed by Singapore (3,036) and Canada (2,213). Thailand, on the other hand, shows very low interest in searching for more information about the technology, at only 296.

A closer look at the different generative AI tools that nations worldwide seem to prefer shows the Philippines favouring text-generation AI, while Israel leads the way in image-generation AI searches.

Uruguay shows the most interest in voice-generation AI, and Singapore is the keenest on using video-generation AI.

The report highlights that while the world is looking for what emerges next in this field, governments and lawmakers are "grappling with the challenge of comprehending its regulation to curb potential drawbacks and misuse".