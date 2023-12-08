Indonesian's AI guideline to prevent potential misuse

"AI-based programming activities need to be predicated on the ethics governing its use and development," according to the draft produced by the Communications and Information Ministry.

The draft said the guidance was needed to mitigate all "impacts and losses" that may occur from the use of AI, and recommends developers prepare a risk management strategy should "AI use disasters occur," and prepare reporting and recovery mechanisms from such incidents.

It did not elaborate on the type of losses or disasters from AI use.

The ethics guidelines also include privacy protection and humanity, adding that the use of AI, including the development of AI products and marketing, needs to bolster innovation and does not replace human existence.