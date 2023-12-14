Court hears China's first AI voice rights case

The litigant is a voice-over artist surnamed Yin, who discovered in May that her voice was being used in many audiobooks circulating online for which she had not signed any contracts or granted permission.

On probing further, she realized that an AI-powered application was helping the perpetrators reproduce her voice and sell the rights to various platforms for profit.

Yin sued five companies, including the app operator, the provider of the AI-generated software and an enterprise that had recorded her voice, claiming that their behaviour and practices were infringing upon her right to a voice.

"I've never authorized anyone to make deals using my recorded voice, let alone process it with the help of AI, or sell the AI-generated versions," she told the court.