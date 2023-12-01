Generative AI helping hackers mount more sophisticated attacks

As ChatGPT marks the first anniversary of its launch to the public, a number of industry experts have said the technology is being leveraged by bad actors online.

They warn that generative AI tools for text and image creation are making it easier for criminals to create convincing scams, but also that AI is being used to help boost cyber defences by helping identify evolving threats as they appear.

At the UK’s AI Safety Summit earlier this month, the threat of more sophisticated cyber attacks powered by AI was highlighted as a key risk going forward, with world leaders agreeing to work together on the issue.

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has also highlighted the use of AI to create and spread disinformation as a key threat in years to come, especially around elections.

James McQuiggan, security awareness advocate at cyber security firm KnowBe4, said the impact of generative AI, and the large language models (LLMs) which power them, was already being felt.

“ChatGPT has revolutionised the threat landscape, open source investigations, and cybersecurity in general,” he told the PA news agency.

“Cybercriminals leverage LLMs to generate well-written documents with proper grammar and no spelling mistakes to level up their attacks and circumvent one of the biggest red flags taught in security awareness programmes – the notion that poor grammar and spelling mistakes are indicative of social engineering email or phishing attacks.