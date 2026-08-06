State data leaks deepen Thailand’s cyber-security crisis

Single IP address used for two logins

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob said investigators had so far found no evidence that the DLT system had been hacked directly.

Instead, access was traced to one IP address and an account that had been used to log in twice before the information was disclosed.

The investigation was continuing, and the ministry would not yet disclose the IP address’s location or additional technical details to avoid inaccurate conclusions, he said.

The access channel had been closed, preventing further information from being obtained through the same route.

Chaichanok, who also chairs the Cybersecurity Regulatory Committee, ordered the NCSA to deploy a ThaiCERT team to the DLT.

Investigators are collecting evidence, analysing technical information, tracing the origin of the data and assessing the impact through digital forensics.

Deputy Digital Economy and Society Minister Nan Boonthida Somchai said publishing personal information on social media could enable scammers to use it in online crimes.

The ministry instructed the PDPC and NCSA to investigate and consider filing a complaint with the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau under the Computer Crime Act.

Nan warned that publishing illegal information online could fall under Section 14 of the act, carrying a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 100,000 baht or both.

ThaiCERT examines APIs and connected agencies

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat said ThaiCERT personnel had been stationed at the DLT to collect information and conduct technical examinations using digital-forensics procedures.

Investigators were also tracing application programming interface, or API, activity with agencies connected to the department’s databases.

The DLT confirmed that the disclosed information was genuine but said it consisted of basic data that could not be used to conduct other transactions.

It warned that anyone who redistributed the information could face legal proceedings.

Illicit data services operate through Discord bots

Thanarat Kuawattanaphan, chief executive of DomeCloud, said the illegal trade in personal information was not new.

He said the problem had become prominent around the election period, when lists of eligible voters were found being traded. Vehicle-registration databases had then been clearly offered for sale during the past three months.

Information involving prominent people was often displayed as a sample to demonstrate that a database contained genuine records before access was offered to customers, he said.

Illegal operators had developed Discord bots through which paying customers could search for information.

The reported charges were:

350 baht per day

2,500 baht per month

Unlimited searches

Thanarat described the operation as the conversion of government-held information into a commercial service in an illicit market, with low fees allowing many criminals to gain access.

He said the vehicle-registration records identified in the case came directly from a DLT system rather than from a public or private agency connected to the department.

Information associated with the Department of Provincial Administration had similarly been traced to the department’s own website, he added.

Password-only systems remain vulnerable

Thanarat said the problem was not necessarily that government agencies lacked security systems, but that their levels of protection did not reflect the sensitivity of the information they held.

Many systems continued to rely only on a username and password. An attacker could gain immediate access to large volumes of personal information if an official’s computer became infected with malware or login credentials were stolen.

Unused or outdated systems also remained important points of vulnerability.

On June 10, Thanarat published the results of checks comparing the domains of ministries and equivalent agencies with a tool used to search leaked-account data.

The findings included:

Ministry of Interior: 500,000 records

Ministry of Education: 500,000 records

Ministry of Labour: 359,535 records

Ministry of Public Health: 212,460 records

Office of the Prime Minister: 198,984 records

Ministry of Defence: 170,667 records

Ministry of Justice: 151,626 records

Ministry of Finance: 107,456 records

The figures for the Interior and Education ministries reached the maximum number of results displayed by the search tool.

More than 90% of the passwords identified were old and could no longer be used on current systems, he said. Some agencies had already moved to ThaID or other authentication systems.

Old credentials could still present risks because attackers might use them to guess new passwords, conduct targeted phishing or locate old accounts that had not been deactivated.

Exposed facial images linked to volunteer database

Thanarat said the disclosure of facial images involving senior figures did not indicate that information covering the entire population had been exposed.

The exact number of affected people was still being assessed.

Initial findings suggested that the records came from a database used to register participants in volunteer activities. Those potentially affected were mainly civil servants and some students who had previously registered.

Agencies urged to adopt ThaID

Thanarat recommended that state agencies inspect all systems to identify those that had not been upgraded or used within the past five years.

Systems that were no longer necessary should be closed to reduce attack routes involving outdated software or infrastructure that could no longer be maintained effectively, he said.

Services still in use should urgently adopt ThaID as an additional authentication mechanism rather than relying solely on usernames and passwords.

He estimated that adding ThaID verification could reduce system attacks by about 90%, as most illegal data services uncovered so far had relied on the same weakness: stolen user passwords being used to enter systems without authorisation.

In the longer term, the government would need to improve its national identity-verification infrastructure so that it could support large numbers of simultaneous users.

Existing services, including the ThaID application, could experience disruptions or outages during periods of heavy demand, he said. System capacity would therefore need to be expanded alongside stronger protection for government databases.

Source: Bangkokbiznews