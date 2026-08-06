Iran-Oman Hormuz proposal raises questions over Gulf shipping control



Tehran links reopening to US commitments

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told the state-run IRNA news agency that the proposed system was designed for commercial vessels to travel through Iranian territorial waters on both inbound and outbound passages.

He said Tehran and Muscat had reached fundamental understandings and that the process was close to being finalised.

Gharibabadi also said Iran had received messages indicating that the United States was prepared to return to commitments made under a memorandum of understanding reached in mid-June. That document provided for an immediate halt to military operations.

Iran regards US compliance with those commitments as a condition for reopening the strait. Gharibabadi nevertheless said Tehran and Washington had not held direct talks in recent days, underlining the role being played by Oman and other regional intermediaries.

The disagreement over the waterway is therefore not limited to shipping lanes. It is also tied to the wider effort to bring the conflict to an end and establish conditions under which commercial traffic could resume without renewed military action.

Ship movements through the strait remained far below normal levels as the talks continued. Ship-tracking data recorded only eight crossings on Tuesday, compared with between 130 and 140 transits a day before the war, although vessels operating without active tracking systems may not have been counted.



Regional tensions remain high

The negotiations are taking place under continued military pressure. Iran has warned Gulf countries that another US attack on Iranian territory would prompt retaliation against important energy facilities and other regional targets, according to sources cited by Reuters.

Tehran has used missiles and drones against US allies in the region during the conflict and has also targeted commercial vessels that it said were attempting to pass through the strait without permission.

Iran has reported more than 3,400 deaths since the war began, while the United States has reported the deaths of 18 military personnel.

Trump told supporters at a rally in Las Vegas that he would prefer a negotiated outcome because he did not want further loss of life. His comments came as he faced growing domestic pressure to bring the conflict to an end before the November midterm elections.

Reuters reported that US voters opposed the war by roughly two to one. That public resistance contrasts with Trump’s position at the start of the conflict, when he said it would conclude with Iran’s “unconditional surrender” and suggested he would approve the selection of the country’s leader.

Months of US military action have not removed Iran’s control over access to the strait. American forces also carried out a two-week campaign of strikes in July, but US commanders subsequently warned Trump that stocks of some munitions were running low. Reuters reported separately that the US Army had used nearly all of its long-range precision missiles.

Energy markets have responded quickly to signs of possible de-escalation. Crude oil prices fell sharply over two days after Trump called off renewed attacks on Iran and pointed to negotiations that he said could end the war.

Although the proposed Iran-Oman arrangement could provide a route towards reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the negotiations remain incomplete. The final outcome will depend on whether the parties can reach agreements on inspections, transit fees, supervision of outbound traffic and the wider security commitments sought by Iran, Gulf countries and the United States.



Source: Reuters