Thai SEC submits further evidence in THB1.7 billion Bitkub case

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is proceeding with its criminal complaint against Bitkub Online Co., Ltd. (Bitkub) and two former directors.

The regulator found that information submitted about the 2021 theft of customers’ digital assets did not match the facts.

SEC officials have now handed evidence to Sub-Division 3 of the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) for use in legal proceedings.

SEC submits further evidence to ECD

Next News reported on Wednesday (August 5, 2026) that SEC officials met Pol Col Winyu Jamsai, superintendent of Sub-Division 3 at the ECD, and Pol Lt Col Warat Sermsutjarit, an inquiry inspector in the same sub-division.

They provided further evidence and gave statements in the case involving the SEC’s complaint against Bitkub Online and two former directors.

The move follows the SEC’s decision to file a criminal complaint alleging that the company and the two former directors submitted documents containing false statements and concealed facts about the status of customers’ assets.