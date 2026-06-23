Thailand’s longevity leap moves from wellness to life sciences

Thailand is moving beyond its long-standing image as a retirement haven and towards something far more ambitious: becoming a global powerhouse for advanced longevity.

At the centre of this shift is Bitkub Longevity, also known as StayGold, a new subsidiary of Bitkub that carries the group’s blockchain-era confidence into the emerging science of healthier, longer lives.

Inspired by the personal health optimisation journey of Bitkub founder and chief executive Jirayut Srupsrisopa, StayGold is being positioned as part of Thailand’s wider health and longevity infrastructure, with the ambition of helping push the country towards becoming a global longevity hub.