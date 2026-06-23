Thailand’s longevity leap moves from wellness to life sciences

TUESDAY, JUNE 23, 2026
|Jarupong Krisanaraj
Thailand’s longevity leap moves from wellness to life sciences

Bitkub Longevity’s StayGold uses AI, health data and community-driven wellness to support Thailand’s ambition to become a global longevity hub.

  • Thailand is transitioning from a wellness and retirement destination to a global hub for advanced longevity, led by the new company Bitkub Longevity (StayGold).
  • The new approach moves into life sciences by using an AI-powered engine to analyze deep biological data, such as DNA and genomic tests, to create personalized health protocols targeting the root causes of aging.
  • To make advanced longevity more accessible, StayGold is building an ecosystem that includes a central app, targeted supplements, and biohacking services like IV vitamin drips and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Thailand is moving beyond its long-standing image as a retirement haven and towards something far more ambitious: becoming a global powerhouse for advanced longevity.

At the centre of this shift is Bitkub Longevity, also known as StayGold, a new subsidiary of Bitkub that carries the group’s blockchain-era confidence into the emerging science of healthier, longer lives.

Inspired by the personal health optimisation journey of Bitkub founder and chief executive Jirayut Srupsrisopa, StayGold is being positioned as part of Thailand’s wider health and longevity infrastructure, with the ambition of helping push the country towards becoming a global longevity hub.

Tackling ageing at its roots

StayGold’s core mission is to address health problems at their source by targeting the 12 drivers of biological decline and ageing through advanced innovation.

The company is developing an AI-powered “Biological Code Completion Engine” to process multidimensional health data, ranging from activity data and annual health check-up results to deeper biological measurements such as DNA, genomic and epigenetic tests.

This information is then analysed by AI to create a “Personalised StayGold Protocol” tailored to each individual. The approach marks a shift away from one-size-fits-all wellness advice towards health planning based on each person’s own biological profile.

Making longevity more accessible

StayGold has built its business structure around four dimensions, aiming to make services once seen as expensive and exclusive easier for wider groups of people to access.

  • StayGold Innovation focuses on the StayGold Application, designed as the centre of the longevity ecosystem and a gateway to AI-personalised protocols. It also supports health discipline and future innovations, such as devices related to sleep and body repair.
     
  • StayGold Supplement covers nutritional products, from essential macronutrients and micronutrients to longevity-support products that target cellular ageing, including resveratrol and creatine.
     
  • StayGold Services offers a broader longevity and biohacking ecosystem, including lifestyle wellness services such as exercise, ice baths, sauna and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, as well as biohacking services such as IV vitamin drips.
     
  • StayGold Environment focuses on the quality of everyday surroundings, including water, air and personal-use products, such as 100% organic StayGold T-shirts designed to be body- and environment-friendly.

A community built around healthier living

To advance its goal, StayGold has launched the first version of the StayGold Application with three core features: Social & Community, for sharing knowledge and building activities; Health Data Connection, to link smartwatch data and prepare for future AI functions; and StayGold Point, to support a future Health-to-Earn system.

“Thailand is facing a health crisis, but within this crisis lies a major opportunity to become the longevity hub of the world. We can turn this challenge into an important opportunity for the country,” said Phatsiya Ieoudomsin, senior longevity business manager at Bitkub Longevity.

 

Jarupong Krisanaraj

Jarupong is a reporter and translator specialising in technology and sustainability.

[email protected]

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy