Thailand’s longevity leap moves from wellness to life sciences

Thailand is moving beyond its long-standing image as a retirement haven and towards something far more ambitious: becoming a global powerhouse for advanced longevity.
At the centre of this shift is Bitkub Longevity, also known as StayGold, a new subsidiary of Bitkub that carries the group’s blockchain-era confidence into the emerging science of healthier, longer lives.
Inspired by the personal health optimisation journey of Bitkub founder and chief executive Jirayut Srupsrisopa, StayGold is being positioned as part of Thailand’s wider health and longevity infrastructure, with the ambition of helping push the country towards becoming a global longevity hub.
Tackling ageing at its roots
StayGold’s core mission is to address health problems at their source by targeting the 12 drivers of biological decline and ageing through advanced innovation.
The company is developing an AI-powered “Biological Code Completion Engine” to process multidimensional health data, ranging from activity data and annual health check-up results to deeper biological measurements such as DNA, genomic and epigenetic tests.
This information is then analysed by AI to create a “Personalised StayGold Protocol” tailored to each individual. The approach marks a shift away from one-size-fits-all wellness advice towards health planning based on each person’s own biological profile.
Making longevity more accessible
StayGold has built its business structure around four dimensions, aiming to make services once seen as expensive and exclusive easier for wider groups of people to access.
A community built around healthier living
To advance its goal, StayGold has launched the first version of the StayGold Application with three core features: Social & Community, for sharing knowledge and building activities; Health Data Connection, to link smartwatch data and prepare for future AI functions; and StayGold Point, to support a future Health-to-Earn system.
“Thailand is facing a health crisis, but within this crisis lies a major opportunity to become the longevity hub of the world. We can turn this challenge into an important opportunity for the country,” said Phatsiya Ieoudomsin, senior longevity business manager at Bitkub Longevity.