Digital ID on ThaiID app can be used to check in for domestic flights

Thais now can use the Provincial Administration Department (PAD) ThaiID app to check in for domestic flights, the government spokesman said on Sunday.
Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said Airports of Thailand Plc and domestic airlines have endorsed the use of the ThaiID app for checking in and boarding domestic flights.
As a result, the spokesman said, Thai passengers are advised to download and install the ThaiID app and complete the process of self-identification on the app.
When the self-identification process is completed, the app users will have their digital ID card and other key personal documents displayed on the app.
Jirayu explained that the digital ID card is not the same as photos of conventional ID cards that owners have stored on their smartphones. Such photos are not accepted by domestic airlines for checking in, he said.
Jirayu said domestic airline passengers must display the digital ID card on the ThaiID app when they check in at the counters for domestic flights or when going through gates to board their flights.
If airline officials want to check the photo of the ID card, they can tap on the digital ID card on the app to zoom in or turn the card to see its back, Jirayu added.
Jirayu said the use of digital ID cards for checking in for domestic flights is part of several measures of the government of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to streamline the check-in process at airports to cut waiting time.
Other measures allow passengers to check in in advance via the websites of AOT or their airlines. Then they can check in via the Biometric system by scanning their faces or loading their bags later after checking in online.