Digital ID on ThaiID app can be used to check in for domestic flights

Thais now can use the Provincial Administration Department (PAD) ThaiID app to check in for domestic flights, the government spokesman said on Sunday.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said Airports of Thailand Plc and domestic airlines have endorsed the use of the ThaiID app for checking in and boarding domestic flights.

As a result, the spokesman said, Thai passengers are advised to download and install the ThaiID app and complete the process of self-identification on the app.

When the self-identification process is completed, the app users will have their digital ID card and other key personal documents displayed on the app.