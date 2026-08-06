BTS and ViaBus launch real-time tracking for Green, Yellow and Pink lines

THURSDAY, AUGUST 06, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
BTS and ViaBus launch real-time tracking for Green, Yellow and Pink lines

ViaBus users can now track trains and destinations across Bangkok’s Green, Yellow and Pink lines alongside bus and boat connections

  • BTS has partnered with ViaBus to launch a real-time train tracking service in Bangkok through the ViaBus application.
  • The new feature covers the Green, Yellow, and Pink lines, marking the first time such a service is available for these routes in Thailand.
  • The app integrates train location data with existing bus and boat information, allowing passengers to plan seamless journeys across different public transport modes.

Passengers can now track the real-time locations and destinations of trains operating on Bangkok’s Green, Yellow and Pink lines through the ViaBus application, following a partnership between BTS and Via Group (Thailand).

Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited (BTSC) said the service was the first in Thailand to provide real-time tracking across the three urban rail lines.

It covers the Green Line’s Sukhumvit and Silom routes, the MRT Nakkhara Phiphat Yellow Line and the MRT Wiwat Nakhon Pink Line. 

The train data will be integrated with information on buses and passenger boats already available through ViaBus, which has more than 10 million users.

BTS and ViaBus launch real-time tracking for Green, Yellow and Pink lines

Rail, bus and boat information on one platform

Sumit Srisantithum, chief operating officer of BTSC, said the partnership would bring information covering road, rail and water transport together on one platform. 

Passengers will be able to see where individual trains are and identify their destinations before planning connections with other public transport services.

Sumit said the integrated information would make transfers more convenient, support seamless journeys and encourage greater use of public transport.

BTS and ViaBus launch real-time tracking for Green, Yellow and Pink lines

BTS-operated lines carry one million daily trips

Rail services operated by companies within the BTS group currently carry about one million passenger trips each day.

The daily figures comprise:

  • Green Line: approximately 850,000 passenger trips
  • Pink Line: approximately 80,000 passenger trips
  • Yellow Line: approximately 60,000 passenger trips
  • Gold Line: up to approximately 10,000 passenger trips

BTS believes easier journey planning could help attract more passengers to the public transport network.

Fire blankets installed for battery incidents

BTS is also strengthening measures for incidents involving heat or fires from portable batteries and batteries used in electric mobility devices for passengers with disabilities.

The company has purchased EV fire blankets designed to contain battery-related fires.

The equipment has been installed at stations and aboard trains across all lines operated by the group.

The Nation Editorial Team

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