BTS and ViaBus launch real-time tracking for Green, Yellow and Pink lines

Passengers can now track the real-time locations and destinations of trains operating on Bangkok’s Green, Yellow and Pink lines through the ViaBus application, following a partnership between BTS and Via Group (Thailand).
Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited (BTSC) said the service was the first in Thailand to provide real-time tracking across the three urban rail lines.
It covers the Green Line’s Sukhumvit and Silom routes, the MRT Nakkhara Phiphat Yellow Line and the MRT Wiwat Nakhon Pink Line.
The train data will be integrated with information on buses and passenger boats already available through ViaBus, which has more than 10 million users.
Sumit Srisantithum, chief operating officer of BTSC, said the partnership would bring information covering road, rail and water transport together on one platform.
Passengers will be able to see where individual trains are and identify their destinations before planning connections with other public transport services.
Sumit said the integrated information would make transfers more convenient, support seamless journeys and encourage greater use of public transport.
Rail services operated by companies within the BTS group currently carry about one million passenger trips each day.
The daily figures comprise:
BTS believes easier journey planning could help attract more passengers to the public transport network.
BTS is also strengthening measures for incidents involving heat or fires from portable batteries and batteries used in electric mobility devices for passengers with disabilities.
The company has purchased EV fire blankets designed to contain battery-related fires.
The equipment has been installed at stations and aboard trains across all lines operated by the group.