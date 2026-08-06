BTS and ViaBus launch real-time tracking for Green, Yellow and Pink lines

Passengers can now track the real-time locations and destinations of trains operating on Bangkok’s Green, Yellow and Pink lines through the ViaBus application, following a partnership between BTS and Via Group (Thailand).

Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited (BTSC) said the service was the first in Thailand to provide real-time tracking across the three urban rail lines.

It covers the Green Line’s Sukhumvit and Silom routes, the MRT Nakkhara Phiphat Yellow Line and the MRT Wiwat Nakhon Pink Line.

The train data will be integrated with information on buses and passenger boats already available through ViaBus, which has more than 10 million users.