AOT teams up with Vietnam Airlines, flydubai to open new routes to Thailand

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) is continuing to drive its strategy to expand Thailand’s international aviation network through partnerships with airlines from high-potential markets.
The move aims to increase air connectivity, create new opportunities for tourism, trade and investment, and strengthen Thailand’s role as a gateway towards becoming a regional aviation hub.
Under a memorandum of understanding between AOT and Vietnam Airlines, the two sides have successfully launched the new Ho Chi Minh City (SGN)–Phuket (HKT) route. A welcoming ceremony for the inaugural VN621 flight was held at Phuket International Airport on July 2, 2026.
The route operates four flights per week, adding capacity for more than 39,520 passenger seats per year. It is designed to support growing travel demand from Vietnam, after more than 300,000 Vietnamese tourists visited Thailand between January and June 2026.
In addition, AOT’s efforts to encourage airlines to open new routes, following business negotiations with carriers at Routes World 2025, have led to flydubai launching its Dubai–Bangkok service.
The route began operating on July 1, 2026, with one flight per day. It is scheduled to increase to two flights per day from September 15, 2026.
This will bring the maximum number of flights between Dubai and Thailand to 28 flights per week. The new route is expected to further support growth in the Middle East market, after more than 180,000 tourists from the region visited Thailand between January and June 2026.
AOT said the launch of the two new routes reflects the success of its aviation network development strategy, which focuses on building cooperation with leading airlines from high-potential markets around the world.
The strategy aims to offer travellers more choices, expand economic opportunities and strengthen Thailand’s competitiveness through broader and steadily growing air links.
AOT added that these efforts will help push Thailand towards becoming a sustainable regional aviation hub.