AOT teams up with Vietnam Airlines, flydubai to open new routes to Thailand

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) is continuing to drive its strategy to expand Thailand’s international aviation network through partnerships with airlines from high-potential markets.

The move aims to increase air connectivity, create new opportunities for tourism, trade and investment, and strengthen Thailand’s role as a gateway towards becoming a regional aviation hub.

Under a memorandum of understanding between AOT and Vietnam Airlines, the two sides have successfully launched the new Ho Chi Minh City (SGN)–Phuket (HKT) route. A welcoming ceremony for the inaugural VN621 flight was held at Phuket International Airport on July 2, 2026.

The route operates four flights per week, adding capacity for more than 39,520 passenger seats per year. It is designed to support growing travel demand from Vietnam, after more than 300,000 Vietnamese tourists visited Thailand between January and June 2026.