Hlun Solo’s family awaits Thai autopsy findings after death in Georgia

The family of well-known backpacking YouTuber Bavorntat Pengsuk, widely known as “Hlun Solo”, has transferred his remains to the Central Institute of Forensic Science (CIFS) at the Ministry of Justice for a detailed post-mortem examination following his death in Georgia.
Officials at the institute received the remains, which forensic doctors and specialists will examine in accordance with forensic procedures.
The team will then summarise its findings and notify the family.
The family wants the results to serve as an official factual record and support any subsequent action.
Hlun’s older brother, Somsak Butsri, who is known as “Mos”, spoke on behalf of the family at 11am on Thursday (August 6, 2026).
He has acted as the family’s representative in coordinating updates and announcing his brother’s death.
He said this was Hlun’s first post-mortem examination in Thailand.
The family still had questions about the cause of death and wanted the Ministry’s forensic team to conduct a thorough examination.
“We particularly want tests for toxic substances in his body and heart, as well as checks for other possible causes of death,” Somsak said. “Georgian authorities have not given the family an answer or any details of the post-mortem findings. We received only a death certificate and were told that organ samples and DNA would be retained, without being told exactly what they would be examined for.”
Once the results are available, the family wants the post-mortem findings from Thailand and Georgia compared, particularly the toxicology findings.
Somsak said preliminary checks found no indications that Hlun had been physically assaulted and no external injuries.
Reports that Hlun died from sudden unexplained death during sleep remain unconfirmed, and no official test results have established this, Somsak added.
He was also unsure whether his brother had any illness because Hlun did not always discuss his health with him.
“If the examination shows that he was physically assaulted, the family will exercise its legal rights to seek justice for Hlun,” he said.
“None of his belongings were brought back apart from his passport.”
The post-mortem results are expected by Friday (August 7), Somsak said.
Hlun’s remains will then be taken to his native Kalasin province for traditional funeral rites, while the family will agree on a cremation date later.
He said their grandmother remained in good spirits and had asked only that Hlun be brought home.
Somsak was unsure how she would react when she saw him.
“I would like to thank people across Thailand for helping my brother come home,” Somsak said.