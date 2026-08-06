Hlun Solo’s family awaits Thai autopsy findings after death in Georgia

The family of well-known backpacking YouTuber Bavorntat Pengsuk, widely known as “Hlun Solo”, has transferred his remains to the Central Institute of Forensic Science (CIFS) at the Ministry of Justice for a detailed post-mortem examination following his death in Georgia.

Officials at the institute received the remains, which forensic doctors and specialists will examine in accordance with forensic procedures.

The team will then summarise its findings and notify the family.

The family wants the results to serve as an official factual record and support any subsequent action.

Hlun’s older brother, Somsak Butsri, who is known as “Mos”, spoke on behalf of the family at 11am on Thursday (August 6, 2026).

He has acted as the family’s representative in coordinating updates and announcing his brother’s death.