Thai civic groups condemn government over Min Aung Hlaing visit

Thai civil-society organisations have condemned the government’s reception of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, accusing it of granting political legitimacy to military rule and disregarding the suffering of Myanmar’s people.

Min Aung Hlaing arrived in Thailand for a two-day official visit on Thursday (August 6) and was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and attend a bilateral business forum. Thailand has defended continued engagement with Myanmar as necessary for addressing security, economic and cross-border issues.

The joint statement was issued by the Thai Allied Committee with Desegregated Burma Foundation, the Thai Action Committee for Democracy in Burma, the Union for Civil Liberty, the Campaign for Popular Democracy, the World Peace Working Group, the Asian Cultural Forum on Development Foundation and other Thai civil-society networks.





The groups said Min Aung Hlaing’s visits to Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries were part of an effort to gain regional acceptance after years of international isolation.

They argued that the Thai government should base its policy on the military’s seizure of power from an elected administration in February 2021 and the subsequent detention and prosecution of Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected leaders.