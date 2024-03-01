Canon PowerShot V10: a small but useful camera for vloggers
Despite its modest size, Canon PowerShot V10 offers a variety of features that could help you to become professional in taking still images and video clips.
This small but useful digital camera has been introduced to meet the trend of taking still images and/or video clips about daily life, anytime and anywhere.
It is targeted at video bloggers or vloggers, content creators who publish video content about their daily lives, such as food reviews, hangouts, and pet habits.
Even amateurs can become pros
Without a personal graphics team, vloggers have to create content on their own whether it is recording the video, writing the script or video editing. Hence, a pocket-size camera full of functions is necessary.
Weighing only 211 grams, you can hold the Canon PowerShot V10 for a long time without feeling aches and exhaustion. A 19mm wide-angle lens allows you to enjoy taking videos at every angle as per your needs.
Have trouble taking selfies? A foldable monitor and stand are attached to the camera to ensure that you can shoot images or videos.
Confidence-boosting functions
Mustering the courage to get out of your comfort zone and taking up new challenges, like showing off your identity to audiences, is important to achieve success as a vlogger.
To boost your confidence, Canon PowerShot V10's 1.0-inch CMOS sensor and DIGIC X image processor allow you to create professional-quality 4K videos with ease, even in spaces with low light.
Five levels of Smooth Skin Movie Mode could further boost your confidence in your appearance, making you feel proud of each achievement even if it is only a small step.
Dealing with defective video clips
Video quality is a key requirement for vloggers. Viewers are unlikely to show patience with video content that vibrates, is blurred or has unclear audio.
Canon PowerShot V10 tackles this issue with the Movie Digital IS function that prevents the camera from shaking and has a microphone that can record voice from all directions.
Meanwhile, up to 14 tones are available to boost audiences' experience while watching your video content.
Easy to connect with other devices
Publishing content regularly to remain engaged with audiences and retain their loyalty is critical for a successful professional vlogger.
To facilitate this point, other digital devices like smartphones can connect to the Canon PowerShot V10 via an application called "Camera Connect", facilitating transfer of video clips anywhere and anytime.
These reasons make a strong case for vloggers, YouTubers and content creators to wield the Canon PowerShot V10 digital camera, to further help improve their content and meet the demands of audiences in the digital era.
Key specs:
- AF modes: Stills: One-Shot AF, Movie: Movie Servo AF
- AF point selection: Touch AF
- AF system points: 31
- Closest focusing distance: 5cm
- Digital zoom: 1.5x / 2.0x / 3.0x
- Dimensions: 63.4 x 90.0 x 34.3mm
- Effective ISO: Stills: 125 - 12800, Movie: 125 - 6400 (Max ISO 3200 for 4k movie)
- Effective pixels: Stills: 15.2 megapixels, Movie: 13.1 megapixels
- Exposure compensation: ±3 stops in 1/3-stop increments
- Focal length: 19mm
- Image resolution: 5472 x 3648(L), 3648 x 2432(M), 2736 x 1824(S1), 2400 x 1600(S2)
- Image stabilizer: Movie: Movie Digital IS
- LCD monitor: 2.0-inch
- LCD monitor resolutions: 460,000 dots
- Memory card type: Single card slot (microSD / microSDHC / microSDXC)
- Metering mode: Evaluative (384-zone)
- Movie format: MP4
- Optional power: USB Power Adapter PD-E1 or adapter with output capacity of 5 V/1.5 A or more
- Peripheral connections: USB Type-C (Hi-Speed USB (USB 2.0) equivalent), external microphone IN, HDMI micro (Type D)
- Processor type: DIGIC X
- Sensor size: 1.0-inch
- Shooting modes: Stills: Auto photo (A+), Movie: Auto movie (P)/Smooth skin movie/Movie, IS mode/Manual exposure movie mode
- Shutter speed range: Stills: 1/2000 sec - 1.0 set automatically,
- Movie: 1/4000 sec - 1/25 set automatically (1/4000 sec - 1/8 manual exposure movie mode)
- Silent shutter: Yes
- Standard power supply: Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- Still image format: JPEG
- Weight: 211g (including the battery and memory card)
- White balance: Auto
- Price: 15,990 baht (black and silver)