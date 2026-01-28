Japan Electronics Unions to Demand Pay Scale Hike of Over 18,000 Yen

Last year, member unions of the Japanese Electrical Electronic and Information Union demanded an increase of at least 17,000 yen.
"We'll work to achieve a higher pay increase than last year's level to ensure a virtuous economic cycle," Masashi Jinbo, head of the umbrella group, said at a meeting of its central committee.
The labour unions will also request annual bonuses equivalent to at least four months' pay.
They will also seek to set up a rule to have companies avoid contacting employees in their off-hours to secure enough break time.
Japanese electronics industry unions customarily put forward a uniform demand in shunto talks.
Each union will submit its demand by February 19, and companies will respond to the demands in mid-March.
