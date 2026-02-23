Exports jump 24.4% in January on AI-driven electronics demand: TPSO

Key manufactured items that contracted included:

rubber products

plastic pellets

radio receivers

televisions and parts

garments

Farm and agro-products dipped overall

Exports of agricultural and agro-industrial products fell 1.8% (agricultural products down 1.8%, agro-industrial products down 1.7%). Items that declined included:

natural rubber

rice

canned and processed seafood

sugar

However, several categories expanded, including:

fresh, chilled, frozen and dried fruit

processed chicken

pet food

canned and processed fruit

fats and oils from plants and animals

fresh, chilled and frozen shrimp

Nantapong said some food and agricultural items showed better momentum this month, helped by stronger consumption during the festive period, supporting farmers’ incomes despite ongoing global uncertainty driven by geopolitical tensions.

Export markets: US and China led gains; CLMV fell

Exports expanded across most key markets.

Main markets rose 24.1%, driven by:

United States +43.1%

China +35.1%

Japan +2.7%

European Union (27 countries) +17.8%

ASEAN-5 +29.8%

Exports to CLMV fell 8.7%.

Secondary markets increased 22.7%, with growth in:

South Asia +11.1%

Oceania +97.8%

Middle East +13.7%

Latin America +13.9%

Russia and the CIS +2.7%

United Kingdom +11.0%

Exports to Africa declined 3.6%, while “other markets” rose 50.7%.

2026 outlook: AI data centres, new FTAs — but risks remain

Nantapong said exports in 2026 are expected to keep expanding, supported by the rollout of digital infrastructure and investment in AI data centres in many countries to serve business, government and security needs.

He added that Thailand’s strengths in food security, along with efforts to expand into high-potential markets such as India, Latin America and the Middle East, should help drive export revenue. The integration of benefits under new FTAs taking effect this year is also expected to boost competitiveness.

However, he said exporters still need to watch risks including baht volatility and shifting global trade rules amid geopolitical conflicts.

US tariff shifts: early upside, but tougher competition ahead

Nantapong said the US Supreme Court’s move to cancel retaliatory tariffs previously imposed under President Donald Trump was followed by Trump announcing new tariffs of 10%, then 15%.

He said an initial benefit is lower costs for US importers, which could translate into lower end-prices and stronger purchasing power — supporting higher US imports, especially for price-sensitive food products such as chicken, seafood and canned fruit.

But he warned competition could intensify if Thailand’s rivals, previously hit with higher tariffs, now face rates closer to Thailand’s — making the US market more crowded. Thailand will also continue trade talks with Washington, he said, as the US still runs a trade deficit with Thailand and could impose higher tariffs on certain products.

He added the baht remains a key factor for price competitiveness, with some electrical appliances and consumer goods needing close monitoring.

Contact: Exporters seeking more information can contact the Department of Trade Negotiations on 0-2507-7555.