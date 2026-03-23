Thai snooker star wins World Open 2026, seals Tour Championship spot

MONDAY, MARCH 23, 2026

After trailing 0-4, the Thai cueist stunned Ronnie O’Sullivan 10-7 with a 147 break in the final to reach the Tour Championship in Manchester.

  • Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh won the World Open 2026 by defeating Ronnie O’Sullivan 10-7 in the final, staging a comeback after being down 4-0.
  • This victory secured Un-Nooh a place in the upcoming Tour Championship, making him the first Thai player ever to qualify for the event.
  • The win marked his second career ranking title, earned him £175,000, and boosted his world ranking from No. 39 to No. 22.

Thailand’s world No. 39 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh staged a remarkable comeback to beat seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan 10-7 in the World Open 2026 final in Yushan, China, on March 22, 2026.

In the best-of-19-frames title match, O’Sullivan surged into a 4-0 lead, but Thepchaiya reeled off five straight frames to move 5-4 ahead after the opening session.

He kept that momentum going in the second session and closed out the match with a maximum 147 break in the penultimate frame.

The win gave Thepchaiya his second ranking title overall and £175,000 in prize money.

Thai snooker star wins World Open 2026, seals Tour Championship spot

It also lifted him 17 places in the world rankings, from No. 39 to No. 22, and secured him a place in the Tour Championship in Manchester, England, from March 30 to April 5, 2026, making him the first Thai player to compete in the event.

It was also a landmark moment for Thai snooker, as Thepchaiya became only the second Thai player to win a full-format ranking event after James Wattana, who beat O’Sullivan in the 1995 Thailand Open final.

After the match, O’Sullivan offered brief praise, saying: “Amazing Thailand, and he played unbelievably well today.”

Thai snooker star wins World Open 2026, seals Tour Championship spot

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