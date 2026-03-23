Thai snooker star wins World Open 2026, seals Tour Championship spot

Thailand’s world No. 39 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh staged a remarkable comeback to beat seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan 10-7 in the World Open 2026 final in Yushan, China, on March 22, 2026.

In the best-of-19-frames title match, O’Sullivan surged into a 4-0 lead, but Thepchaiya reeled off five straight frames to move 5-4 ahead after the opening session.

He kept that momentum going in the second session and closed out the match with a maximum 147 break in the penultimate frame.

The win gave Thepchaiya his second ranking title overall and £175,000 in prize money.