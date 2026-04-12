Thailand face Indonesia in ASEAN futsal championship 2026 final

Thailand will face Indonesia in the ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026 final at 8pm on April 12, 2026, at the Nonthaburi Provincial Administrative Organisation Gymnasium.

The match will be shown on True Sports 2.

Earlier in the day, Vietnam will take on Australia in the third-place play-off at 5pm.

The last five meetings have underlined how difficult this match-up has become for Thailand.

The hosts lost 6-1 to Indonesia at the 2025 SEA Games and 5-1 in the 2024 ASEAN Futsal Championship, after drawing 2-2 with Indonesia in both the 2022 ASEAN Futsal Championship final, which Thailand won 5-3 on penalties, and the 2022 group stage.